From left, Chad Clark, Charles Tipsword, Jessica Muller, Ashley Knott, Chris Baldwin and Brian Tomamichel. (Submitted photo)

New Meijer donates $10,000 to Westfield Education Foundation

The new Meijer grocery store at 225 W. Spring Mill Pointe Dr. in Westfield won’t open until May 13, but it’s already giving back to the community.

Meijer recently donated $10,000 to the Westfield Education Foundation, which supports student scholarships and teacher grants in the Westfield Washington Schools district.

“Westfield Washington Schools is excited to have a community partner like Meijer coming to Westfield,” WWS Chief Financial Officer Brian Tomamichel stated. “We appreciate Meijer’s generous support of the Westfield Washington Schools Education Foundation and look forward to continuing to partner in the years to come.”

A press release from WWS said the donation will be used for the district’s staff, and WEF will open a grant application process June 9. Staff in each of the district’s nine schools will have the opportunity to apply for funds through WEF. Grants are available to provide resources to staff and students to enrich and enhance teaching and learning.

“We do our best to support the communities where our customers and team members work and live is very important to us,” Meijer Store Director Chad Clark stated. “Being able to help local teachers before opening our doors was a great opportunity to demonstrate how we strive to be a good neighbor.”

To date, WEF has awarded $1.3 million to Westfield students and staff through its grant and scholarship programs.

