Faces of Fishers: Jessica Stout

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb
Before moving to Fishers, Jessica Stout was raised in Oregon and began her law enforcement career with the Bend, Ore., Police Dept. Stout has now been with the Fishers Police Dept. for six years and has served in several roles, including day patrol, night patrol and sniper on the emergency response team.
Stout is an internationally certified Drug Recognition Expert, one of only two at FPD and one of only 200 in Indiana. She also has served on the fatal crash team as an OWI investigator.
Stout conducts OWI education for the FPD; is a background investigator; is a public education officer with the FPD support division; and manages the FPD’s social media and community outreach.
Family: Husband James, a land surveyor, 1-year-old baby boy and 3 teenage stepchildren
Favorite season: Summer
Pastime: Reading
Proudest moment: Becoming a mother
First job: Lifeguard at public pool
Fun fact: Two full sleeves of tattoos
Favorite food: Sushi
Childhood activities: Salmon fishing, hiking, whitewater rafting, snowshoeing, skiing
Favorite band: Muscadine Bloodline
