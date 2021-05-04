Blueprint for Improvement: Zionsville sophisticated study

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the home office and increase its enclosed storage space.

Richly stained custom walnut paneling takes center stage in this remodel.

Site-built columns are found throughout the room; they are trimmed with the same detail of the wall panel molding.

The square coffered ceiling was replaced with a more modern linear design.

The glass-front cabinets feature adjustable shelves and dimmable LED lighting.

There is ample storage behind closed doors in the lower cabinetry.