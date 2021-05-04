Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Zionsville sophisticated study

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the home office and increase its enclosed storage space.

  • Richly stained custom walnut paneling takes center stage in this remodel.
  • Site-built columns are found throughout the room; they are trimmed with the same detail of the wall panel molding.
  • The square coffered ceiling was replaced with a more modern linear design.
  • The glass-front cabinets feature adjustable shelves and dimmable LED lighting.
  • There is ample storage behind closed doors in the lower cabinetry.

