Blueprint for Improvement: Zionsville sophisticated study

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the home office and increase its enclosed storage space.
- Richly stained custom walnut paneling takes center stage in this remodel.
- Site-built columns are found throughout the room; they are trimmed with the same detail of the wall panel molding.
- The square coffered ceiling was replaced with a more modern linear design.
- The glass-front cabinets feature adjustable shelves and dimmable LED lighting.
- There is ample storage behind closed doors in the lower cabinetry.