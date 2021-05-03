Winged Victory announces first events

A new Carmel-based nonprofit has announced several programs and events planned throughout the year.

The Winged Victory Foundation promotes the theme of liberty through literary and performing arts.

“We support novels and plays that depict heroic struggles for individualism and freedom and celebrate a person’s right to choose, speak and act freely. We want to show the glory of liberty and being master of your own life,” Gen LaGreca, a novelist and president of the Winged Victory Foundation, stated in a press release. “Our educational programs also include nonfiction readings in economics and philosophy to reinforce the ideas that the fiction stories dramatize.”

Learn more at wingedvictoryfoundation.org.

Upcoming activities and initiatives include:

Essay contest

Hamilton County public, private and home-school students in grades 7 to 12 can enter free to compete for cash prizes and read their winning essays at an awards ceremony. Essays will be in response to the article “The Nature of Government” by Ayn Rand. Deadline to submit an essay is Sept. 30.

Community activities

An Independence Day event is planned, highlighting the introduction of the Declaration of Independence to the American colonists and a public reading of it by Hamilton County children.

For Constitution Day, the foundation plans to enlist local actors in an exercise engaging children with the Bill of Rights.

Statewide grants to community theaters

The foundation features liberty-themed plays, provides the play scripts, pays all or most of the licensing fees and offers grants to defray production costs. It provides synopses, character sketches and study questions highlighting the ideas and issues raised in the plays, and it encourages performances for student audiences.

The foundation’s first play, “Just the Truth,” adapted from LaGreca’s novel of the same name, will be performed at The Cat Theatre in Carmel, with six performances scheduled for the last two weekends in June.