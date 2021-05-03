Starlite Lounge to perform livestream in ‘Live at the Center’ series

The band members of Starlite Lounge have been playing together for more than five years.

However, the band will have a new sound when it performs at 7:30 p.m. May 6 in the “Live at the Center” series in a free livestream from the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

All four members previously performed under the name of Carmichael, named after band member Eric Carmichael, before officially changing the band’s name in February.

“But there is already an artist with that name, and Hoagy Carmichael,” said Nick Christie, who plays guitar and sings. “Licensing became kind of a nightmare. We were performing under Carmichael for five years, so it came to a point where we had to rebrand for business material and all new music. So Starlite Lounge, this is all new material. The music is Americana, indie rock that references a lot of the sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

The band will play all original and all new music.

Carmichael plays bass and is the other vocalist. Costin Ritter plays drums and Jamie Mahan plays keyboards. All four members live in Indianapolis. Carmichael and Christie met when they were students at Marion High School and began playing together.

“We’re obviously thrilled at the opportunity to play at the Center. It’s a huge opportunity for us,” Carmichael said. “We’re glad the show is going to be livestreamed for people to view. It’s definitely an opportunity to reach more people that we might not otherwise connected with.”

Carmichael said band members like a lot of different types of eclectic music.

“We always try to push the limits of different style of song, whether that be a genre of having stuff that has different elements, whether it be synthesizers or heavier rhythm section,” Carmichael said. “We’re trying to push the limits of doing things.”

Starlite Lounge released “Utopia” on Spotify in April.

“We have a bank of new material we’ve recorded through the time off here, and we’ll be releasing that this summer,” Christie said.

The band plays in Indianapolis but has performed in neighboring states.

For more, visit starliteloungemusic.com. To register for the free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.