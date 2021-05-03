Adrenaline Family Adventure Park cuts ribbon to start first full summer

Adrenaline Family Adventure had a tumultuous first year, opening and closing based on the State’s COVID-19 response. At times limiting the amount of people who can gather inside at one time. Welcoming in the OneZone Chamber of Commerce inside for an official ribbon cutting kept getting pushed back. But April 30 was finally the day.

The park is at 10080 E. 121st St., Suite 182 in Fishers.

“It’s been very nice because we had to cancel (the ribbon cutting) in November (2020), and that was really sad,” said Brittany McClary, the director of operations for Adrenaline. “It’s fun to have that opportunity now.”

McClary designed Adrenaline’s logo a year ago. A second Adrenaline location is opening soon in Fort Wayne inside Spiece Fieldhouse.

McClary used to take her own family to the Sky Zone that was formerly in the same building that Adrenaline occupies. Many of Sky Zone’s features have been incorporated into the Adrenaline Family Adventure Park, which expanded the space.

“I want this to be a place you can play at when you are 2, then come back and get a job here when you are 15,” McClary said.

A 60-minute pass at Adrenaline in Fishers is $18.99. A 90-minute pass is $21.99, and a 120-minute pass is $24.99. Socks, if needed, are $2.50. For more, visit adrenalinefishers.com.