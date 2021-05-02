Noblesville Schools names teachers of the year

Four of Noblesville Schools’ approximately 700 teachers have been named as the 2021 Teachers of the Year. The teachers are David Kimmel, a fifth-grade teacher at North Elementary; Paige Simonetto, a first-grade teacher at Stony Creek Elementary; Mieke Kendrick, an English Language Learner Collaborative teacher at Noblesville East Middle School and Katherine Hahn, an art teacher at Noblesville High School.

The teachers were nominated by their principals and were selected for the honor by a committee of administrators.

Kimmel was an elementary level winner and the overall district winner and described as a “master at finding students who most need him, building strong relationships, bringing curriculum to life, and guiding others to be successful.”

Simonetto was an elementary level winner and is described as “soft-spoken and extremely organized,” and a press release from the district said her classroom and instruction should serve as a model for all teachers.

Kendrick was the middle school level winner and is described as going “above and beyond in building rapport with students while motivating them to grow academically and in their adoption of English.” Kendrick is fluent in multiple languages.

Hahn was the high school level winner and is described as inspiring to all students, even if art “isn’t their thing.”

A teacher is chosen from each education level, and two teachers are chosen from the elementary level since 50 percent of the district’s teachers are at the elementary level.

Selection focused on master teachers who excel at putting Noblesville Schools’ mission and vision into action and whose accomplishments align well with the Indiana Dept. of Education’s state Teacher of the Year criteria.

The winners will be honored at a Noblesville Schools Education Foundation recognition dinner later this month.

As the overall district honoree, Kimmel also will participate in the state Teacher of the Year competition.