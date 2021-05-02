New neuropsychologist joins Riverview Health

A new doctor has joined Riverview Health.

Dr. Valencia Montgomery recently joined Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology. Montgomery specializes in geriatric psychology and dementia evaluation. A press release from Riverview Health stated Montgomery enjoys building relationships in the community and participating in educational talks regarding preventative medicine.

“I have always had an interest in brain function and nutrition and enjoyed working with older adults,” Montgomery stated. “I became particularly interested in the research being done on nutrition and Alzheimer’s disease. This led me to my research interest in dementia, and that is how I ultimately chose to practice neuropsychology. You can’t separate the brain from the functions of the body and expect to really understand the problem at hand.”

Montgomery is fellowship-trained and attended medical school at Roosevelt University. She was born in Chicago and completed most of her training as a neuropsychologist in the Midwest. When she’s not at work, she can be found walking her Goldendoodle and Bernedoodle dogs.

To schedule an appointment with Montgomery, call 317-776-7131.