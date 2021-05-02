ISDH reports 1,072 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 1,072 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 722,646 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,937 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Another 412 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,392,361 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,387,503 on Saturday. A total of 9,846,031 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,297,368 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,364,001 first doses and 1,933,367 individuals who are fully vaccinated.