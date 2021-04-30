Current Publishing
Letter: Campbell should walk the talk

Editor,

I got a kick out of the Tim Campbell cartoon in the April 27 Current in Carmel. He shows the stimulus checks as “pork.” It would be good to see Campbell publicly walk the talk and send his stimulus check back to the U.S. Treasury, set an example. I’m guessing he won’t.

Many of us sneer at the stimulus, but still pocket the checks; deride “socialized” medicine, but still take Medicare. It’s “government overreach,” but take our safe water for granted.

In the 19th century, the great American writer Ralph Waldo Emerson reminded us about hypocrisy: “What you do speaks so loud I cannot hear what you say.”

Beverly Thornburg, Carmel

