Noblesville Parks’ concert series set

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Dept.’s 2021 Summer Concert Series kicks off with Dave & Rae at 7 p.m. June 10 at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Ln. STAR Bank returns as the presenting sponsor of the series.

The series follows with Alan Kaye & The Toons, June 17; Jambox, June 24; Flying Toasters, July 1; The Cosmic Situation, July 8; Endless Summer Band, July 15; and Parrots of the Caribbean, July 22.

Like 2020, all seven concerts will be at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings at Dillon Park, where an average of 1,000 people from Noblesville and the surrounding community enjoy each show. All CDC social distancing guidelines will remain in place during the concert series and attendees are asked to plan for the recommendations, including keeping a distance of 6 feet from others. The event lawn at Dillon Park has a capacity of 4,000 people, which allows space for attendees to spread out and enjoy the concerts.

Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett said he is excited the series will return.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome our sponsor STAR Bank back this year and appreciate their generosity and commitment to offering free concerts to the Noblesville community,” Bennett stated. “The series allows Noblesville residents and visitors to enjoy live music accompanied by fun, food and festivities right in their own backyard. The Noblesville Summer Concert Series is the longest running series of its kind in Hamilton County and one of our most popular parks events.”

The annual Noblesville Summer Concert Series is funded 100 percent by donations. Other series’ sponsors include T-Mobile, Hallmark Orthodontics, Urban Air, Logan Street Signs & Banners, Noblesville City Councilman Greg O’Connor and Aspen Creek Grill. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Kristi Spehler at 317-776-6350 or kspehler@noblesville.in.us.