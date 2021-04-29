ISDH reports 1,406 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana Dept. of Health today announced 1,406 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 718,948 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,913 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,376,666 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,371,140 on Wednesday. A total of 9,749,814 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Vaccine is available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Friday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain them without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,171,765 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,331,069 first doses and 1,840,696 individuals who are fully vaccinated.