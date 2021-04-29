Curium plans to add 34 jobs to Noblesville facility

Curium, the world’s largest nuclear medicine company, recently announced plans to add 34 high-paying within the next three years to its existing facility in the Saxony Corporate Campus in Noblesville.

Curium acquired Zevacor Molecular in March 2020, and during its Oct. 27, 2020 meeting, the Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved an economic development agreement with Curirum that would continue the personal property abatement previously granted to Zevacor Molecular. The state also acreed to provide tax credits to Ciruium under its Economic Development for a Growing Economy program.

“We are excited to expand our footprint and capabilities at our Noblesville facility to provide our customers and patients reliable access to our innovative products,” Curium VP of Government Affairs Roy Brown said. “We appreciate the collaboration and support of the city as we move forward.”

Curium develops, manufactures and supplies world-class radiopharmaceutical products to customers around the world. Curium employs approximately 2,000 people globally, and its products help 14 million patients each year. The products are mostly used in diagnostic imaging, but the company is expanding toward therapeutic products.

“Not only did Curium select Noblesville as their second American site, but they will be increasing their workforce here in our city,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “Curium is a leader in their industry and represent the kind of company that we are focused on attracting and growing. Curium’s dedication to Noblesville demonstrates that we are a business-friendly city that provides residents and companies the opportunity to grow and be successful here.”

