Man fatally shoots himself outside Fishers police headquarters 

A 68-year-old Fishers man fatally shot himself outside the Fishers Police Dept. headquarters April 27 in the early morning.

Police said the Hamilton County Communications Center received a call around 2 a.m. from the man. He made the call from the public telephone inside the main doors of the police headquarters at 4 Municipal Dr. and said he intended to shoot himself. Officers responded and coaxed him outside the building in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Once outside he shot himself. Responders applied first aid but the man died.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Det. Dean Mucha at 317-595-3330.

Those experiencing a mental health crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 911. Additional mental health information and resources can he found at stigmafreefishers.com