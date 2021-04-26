Zionsville Community School officials name sixth elementary school

Zionsville Community Schools officials unveiled the name of the school district’s sixth elementary school, which is under construction.

The school will be named Trailside Elementary School because of its proximity to walking trails in Zionsville, ZCS officials said.

“Trailside Elementary is obviously a fit for our newest elementary school, soon to be literally on the extension of the rail trail up to C.R. 400 where the trail will diverge from the original rail bed,” ZCS Chief Marketing Officer Janet Mann stated. “The ZCS Board of Trustees looked at dozens of potential names across the past several months, and the name just fits. It fits with the surroundings, and it fits with what the trail represents in being outside and staying fit.”

In 2015, ZCS officials began planning for its high school and elementary school populations to outgrow their facilities by the 2022 school year. As a result, plans for a new elementary school were formulated.

“We will staff (the elementary school) next spring, and we will have students roll in August of 2022,” ZCS Supt. Scott Robison said.

The district also has plans to remodel Zionsville Community High School. It has an enrollment of 2,161 students and expects more students in coming years, possibly more than 3,000 by 2028. Additions to the high school could be completed as soon as the start of the 2022 school year, but other renovations are expected to continue afterward.

In total, the school district expects to spend approximately $87.5 million remodeling the high school, constructing the new elementary school and implementing other facility improvements.