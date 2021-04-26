Opinion: Seems like Saturday was only yesterday last Sunday

“Doesn’t it feel like Sunday?” Mary Ellen asked a couple weeks ago.

“Yes, come to think of it, it does seem like a Sunday, even though it’s Saturday. Why do you ask?” I said.

“Dick, it’s just less confusing if we both think it’s the same day, even though it’s the wrong day.”

That night, I asked Mary Ellen if we were going to watch “60 Minutes” as we normally do.

“It’s Saturday, Dick. ‘60 Minutes’ is on tomorrow night.”

“Oh, that’s right, it just feels like Sunday. Then why did Brett come for dinner tonight? He always comes over on Sunday night. That’s what’s confusing me.”

“I know. I keep thinking me missed our ZOOM church service this morning, but it’s tomorrow. That’s the last time we feed our son on a Saturday.”

I then asked Mary Ellen what our plans were for the next few days.

“We have something fun on Monday at noon. We’re meeting Bob and Cathy for a picnic in the park. Looks like it will be beautiful weather.”

We got to the park on time at noon, but Bob and Cathy hadn’t shown up, so I called to see if they were on their way.

“Bob, where are you? You’re never late. We’re here, waiting.”

“Dick, today is Sunday. Our picnic is tomorrow. Although, for some reason it does feel like a Monday. I wonder why that is?”

“Maybe you knew that Brett came to dinner at our house Saturday night instead of Sunday. But today is Monday. So, this happens to you guys, too?”

“All the time. A couple of weekends ago we stayed up until 11:30 to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ because it felt like Saturday all day, but it was really Friday. Actually, it was Good Friday. That should have been a clue that it wasn’t Saturday.”

The end of April, we’re invited to have dinner with our friends, the Murphys. They live about an hour away, so I called to be sure we were all on the same page.

“Jane, it’s Dick. We’re supposed to have dinner with you in a couple weeks, correct?”

“Yes, Wednesday the 28th. Why? Is that a bad night for you?”

“Well, we always watch ‘Chicago PD’ Wednesday nights at 10. Never miss it. If we record the show and come to your house that night, then we will have to watch it on Thursday night and then all day Friday. We’ll think it’s Thursday.”

John and Jane were very understanding. They changed the date to the following Sunday so the days in the rest of the week would seem right. Sunday will now feel like Sunday … as long as the Murphys invite Brett for dinner, too.