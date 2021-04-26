Night & Day diversions – April 27, 2020

“Light on the Horizon”

Civic Theatre will present “Light on the Horizon” April 29 through May 15 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 29-30 and 2 p.m. May 2. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

“Live at the Center”

Pavel & Direct Contact will perform in the “Live at the Center” series at 8 p.m. April 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” from May 4 to June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.