Neumann selected as next Fishers City Council member  

Crystal Neumann is the newest member of the Fishers City Council.

Neumann defeated Chauna Leigh Holder at an April 25 Hamilton County Democratic Party caucus to fill the seat vacated by Samantha DeLong, who is moving to Nevada at the end of the month. Neumann will be sworn in at 6 p.m. April 26 for a term that runs through 2023. The final vote tally was kept confidential.

“Crystal is a uniquely qualified individual who will serve the residents of Fishers well. We are looking forward to seeing her work alongside fellow Democratic councilor, Jocelyn Vare, to improve the transparency of the city’s finances and be a strong voice for underrepresented individuals in our community,” stated Hamilton County Democratic chair Dayne Colbert.

Neumann is a first-generation American and assistant provost for the American College of Education. Before her career in higher education, she worked in marketing and market research. She has a doctorate in business administration. She was inducted into the Indiana Latino Leadership Circle in 2020 and she lives in Fishers with her husband, Jorg, and sons, Eli and Anton. She has been a resident Fishers since 2012.

DeLong is moving because her husband took a job as network engineer for the City of Henderson, Nev.