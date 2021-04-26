Janus Development Services to hold new fundraiser 

The timing seemed right to launch a new fundraiser for Janus Development Services Inc.

Jerry Jamison, Janus development and communications director, said COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the organization, which provides career opportunities for people with disabilities, to move its annual Create Connect Commit Breakfast fundraiser to September. Jamison said it will likely be smaller than in the past. The Janus team came up with an outdoor after-hours event.

The Helping Lives Bloom Fundraiser is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Mustard Seed Gardens, 77 Metsker Lane, Noblesville.

“We are able to use the extensive garden area along with the barn,” Jamison said. “They have done a lot of major renovations over the past few months, so we will also be able to take advantage of those as well. We felt having the option for (being) outside might encourage more people to participate. We are still limited to the size of gathering we can have but have more options there.”

Because it’s a first-time event, Jamison said the goal is to raise $30,000.

“We’re partnering with our For The Love of Janus Guild with this event,” Jamison said. “The guild will be providing baskets for attendees to bid on and win. The baskets will be a wide variety of different themes. Our Commission Art Program participants will be making an art piece to be included in each of the baskets.”

For the first time, Janus is having a wine pull at a fundraiser. Jamison said Janus wants to collect more than 100 bottles of wine for the event and are accepting donations. The guild will hold a silent auction as well.

“This will be the first time to have a combined event with the guild,” Jamison said.

The event will give guests the opportunity to meet Yolanda Kincaid, who took over March 29 as Janus’ new president/chief executive officer. Kincaid replaced Chris Sorensen, who retired March. 1.

Tickets are $50, with a portion of the ticket price reflected as a donation. The ticket price includes appetizers, one complimentary wine, beer or soft drink and live music performed by David Lowe. A cash bar will be available. Affordable sponsorship levels are available for companies and individuals. For more information on tickets, sponsorships or to donate wine bottles, contact Jamison at jjamison@janus-inc.org.

For tickets, visit janus-inc.org/take-action/helping-lives-bloom.