ISDH pushes for walk-in vaccination appointments

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced all vaccination clinics with openings have been asked to accept walk-in clients without an appointment.

Vaccination sites can be found at ourshot.in.gov.

In addition, the ISDH reported 702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 715,468 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,870 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five since yesterday. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,363,801 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,361,013 on Sunday. A total of 9,657,616 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Vaccine is available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Thursday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

As of today, a total of 4,029,224 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,289,242 first doses and 1,739,982 individuals who are fully vaccinated.