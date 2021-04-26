Discovering Broadway hosts ‘Ever After’ concert

Discovering Broadway Inc. will present songs in concert from the new musical “Ever After” at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the new Feinstein’s cabaret in the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Tickets go on sale April 30 and can be purchased at discoveringbroadway.org

The creative team of the Broadway-bound musical “Ever After” will participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.’s writers retreat program May 17-25 in Carmel. Discovering Broadway hosted “The Devil Wears Prada” writers’ retreat in February.

Christy Altomare, who is known for portraying Anya in “Anastasia” for the entirety of the Broadway musical’s three-year run, will take part in the retreat and concert.

“I am beyond excited to be participating in the writers’ retreat this May,” Altomare stated. “‘Ever After’ is one of my favorite shows and I can’t wait to see what inspiration hits amidst such a warm, welcoming, and creative environment.”

The concert also will feature Corey Cott, who best known for playing Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical “Newsies,” originating the role of Donny Novitski in the Broadway musical “Bandstand,” and starring in Fox drama “Filthy Rich”as Eric Monreaux.

“Ever After” features music by award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich (“Taylor the Latte Boy” and Netflix’s “Julie’s Greenroom”) and lyrics by Marcy Heisler (“Dear Edwina,” ABC’s “The Middle”). The book is by Marcy Heisler and Kate Wetherhead (“Submissions Only,” “The Devil Wears Prada”). Directing the new musical is Marlo Hunter (“America Reject,” “Saved By the Bell”).

“A vast majority of adult theater-goers saw shows as children. That’s how you develop new audiences,” Discovering Broadway artistic director and founder Joel Kirk said. “‘Ever After’ reaches a young audience. We want to invite families back to the theater by premiering the musical’s beautiful songs in concert.”

The musical is based on the 1998 movie “Ever After: A Cinderella Story,” starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston.