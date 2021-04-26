Carmel BZA denies use variance for The GOAT tavern, leaving future of site unclear 

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on April 26 denied a petition to allow The GOAT tavern to operate in a residential area, leaving the future of the property unclear.

The GOAT opened in a building at 220 2nd St. SW that previously housed Bub’s Cafe. The cafe received a variance to operate in a residentially zoned area if it limited its hours to between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., but city officials say they inadvertently overlooked the conditional variance when they approved plans for the tavern.

The tavern opened in July 2020, and soon after, city officials began receiving complaints from neighbors about loud noise late into the night, urination and vomiting on adjacent private property and other issues. In December, the city ordered The GOAT to abide by the existing variance but reversed course two days later, allowing the tavern to operate past 2 p.m. if it reduced its hours, provided security to prevent many of the recurring problems and agreed to several other measures.

Complaints sharply decreased in recent months, but the majority of BZA members didn’t feel The GOAT had proven to be a good fit in the area.

“This is a whole mess. This should’ve never been allowed to happen. They never should have been allowed to open, and we’re being asked to legitimize a bad situation,” BZA President Alan Potasnik said.

