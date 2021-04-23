Dr. Yvonne Stokes named Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent

Dr. Yvonne Stokes has been named superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools and will assume her new role July 1.

Stokes, a former Fishers resident, spent the last four years as an assistant superintendent at Munster public schools and previously worked as an associate superintendent at Indianapolis Public Schools. She’s also worked for schools in Blackford County, Marion and Fort Wayne.

“I have always admired Hamilton Southeastern Schools,” Stokes said. “(I) am well aware of the excellent reputation for academic rigor, student and staff support and community engagement.”

Stokes, who received a 2018 Indiana Governor’s Award for Achievement in Education, set herself apart from the 25 other candidates “because of her comprehensive education experience, her collaborative approach to addressing challenges and her approachable communication style,” according to a news release from HSE.

Stokes earned an undergraduate degree and doctorate in educational leadership at Purdue University, her master’s degree in special education at the University of Saint Francis and she attended Purdue University Calumet for a licensure in exceptional needs.

Stokes replaces Dr. Allen Bourff, who announced his retirement in November 2020.