Editor,

I have gotten behind in my reading of Current in Carmel, but I saved my copies and began reading them yesterday. I was pleasantly surprised to read that you will be carrying my favorite cartoon, Mallard Fillmore. When the Indy Star carried it, it was the first comic I read. I, too, find it funny.

Thank you for your decision to carry this very imaginative — and usually on-point — cartoon. Those who are triggered by it should seek to skip reading it.

Linda Polizotto, Carmel