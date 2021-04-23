Current Publishing
Buff City Soap sells soaps, bath bombs, body butter and other skin-care products made with plant-based ingredients. (Submitted photo)

Buff City Soap plans to open 2nd Carmel shop on Michigan Road

Buff City Soap opened its flagship Carmel location Feb. 11 at 12955 Old Meridian St., and it’s already planning a second Carmel site at 9893 North Michigan Rd. to open May 4.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based soap and skin-care company uses natural, gentle ingredients in its products.

“All of our bath and body products are made using plant-based ingredients that are safe for the skin and free from harsh chemicals, detergents and parabens,” District Manager Gabrielle Sullivan said.

Scents range from fruity to floral, and customers can customize any product with available scents. Soaps are handmade fresh in the Carmel store daily.

“The soap makers whip the products right in front of the customers, so you can see the entire process,” Sullivan said. “We try to be as transparent as possible with all of our products. That way customers know exactly what they’re putting on their skin.”

The Old Meridian Street store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The new location will have the same hours.

The Michigan Road store also will have promotions, such as free soap for a year, and special Mother’s Day sales closer to the opening date. Sullivan encourages customers to visit the location’s social media pages to learn more. The new location’s Instagram handle is @buffcitysoap.carmelnorthmichrd.

For more, visit buffcitysoap.com.

