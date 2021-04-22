Turning Arbor Day into a memorial day for a loved one

To celebrate Arbor Day, the Lawrence Community Parks Foundation is partnering with the Oaklandon Youth Organization to offer the public a way to memorialize someone special to them by planting a tree in their honor during a special April 30 event at Veterans Park.

“It’s open for anyone. We’ve had individuals buy a tree in a specific name, like a loved one, and we’ve had small business reach out and buy a tree,” said Trace Yates the executive director of the Lawrence Community Parks Foundation. “We’ve had civic organizations like our Rotary Club.

“We plan to honor those folks who have participated with a plaque that will be located where those trees are planted as well as on our website.”

The Arbor Day event is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Veterans Park, 12150 East 62nd Street. With a $250 sponsorship, patrons can select and plant a tree at Veterans Park. The tree can be dedicated to anyone. All proceeds benefit the Lawrence Community Parks Foundation.

“The person supporting the initiative and buying the tree does not get to select which species of tree it is, but it will either be a maple, locust or tulip tree,” Yates said. “We’ve been working with the parks department on which trees work best for them and in the park.”

Lawrence Community Parks Foundation was founded in 2019 to boost the parks and green spaces of Lawrence. For more, visit facebook.com/LawrenceParksIN/.