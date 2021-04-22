Neumann, Holder to vie for open Fishers City Council seat

To fill former Fishers City Councilor Samantha DeLong’s vacant seat, the Hamilton County Democratic Party will choose between two women: Dr. Crystal Neumann and Chauna Leigh Holder.

A caucus will be held at 3 p.m. April 25, with eligible precinct committee persons voting on whether Neumann or Holder will fill DeLong’s seat. The caucus will be closed to the public because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Neumann is a first-generation American and the assistant provost for the American College of Education. Before working in higher education, she worked in marketing and market research. She has a doctorate in business administration. She was inducted into the Indiana Latino Leadership Circle in 2020. She lives in Fishers with her husband, Jorg, and sons, Eli and Anton. She has been a resident since 2012.

Holder is a division nurse specialist for the Indiana Dept. of Health and is pursuing a degree to become a nurse practitioner. She has served on boards for the Emerging Pearls Foundation, the Center of Wellness for Urban Women and the Warren Adult Education Advisory Board. In 2000, she became the first person of color hired as a registered nurse by the Hamilton County Health Dept. She has resided in Fishers since 2016 with her son, Chase.

DeLong recently resigned her seat on the council because her husband took a new position as a network engineer in Henderson, Nev. DeLong will move to Nevada at the end of the month.