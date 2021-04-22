Gathering in Carmel to show support for Asian Americans

Several local groups are partnering to host “Show Up for Racial Justice: Gather for Asian Americans” at 6 p.m. April 28 at the gazebo at Carmel City Hall. The event is being held in response to recent reports of violence against Asian Americans nationwide.

The Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations, Carmel Interfaith Alliance and Communities Allied for Racial Equity are partnering to host the event.

“I am appalled by the recent acts of violence against people of Asian descent around the country. It is imperative that we stand by all members of our community, that we make sure that every single person who lives in or is a visitor to Carmel, feels safe,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “We will not allow discriminatory or violent behavior towards anyone.”

Speakers and guests will include emcee Kelvin Okamoto of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Relations; Rupal Thanawala, president of the Asian American Alliance; Quanbo Xiong, president of the Indianapolis Chinese Community Center; Hai Soo Woo, president of the Korean American Association of Indiana; Evan Kreutzer, president of the Carmel-Kawachinagano Sister City Committee; Ming Ye, president of the Carmel-Xiangyang Sister City Committee; and Elijah Choi from the Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics at Carmel High School.

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on, wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.

Anyone with questions or concerns about social justice issues or discrimination in Carmel can contact the commission at diversity@carmel.in.gov.