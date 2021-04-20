ISDH reports 733 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 709,455 Indiana residents are now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,826 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight since yesterday. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,337,834 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,336,468 on Monday. A total of 9,478,262 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 3,785,172 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,191,407 first doses and 1,593,765 individuals who are fully vaccinated.