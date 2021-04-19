ISDH reports 770 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 770 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 708,779 Indiana residents are now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 12,818 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three since yesterday. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,336,468 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,334,030 on Sunday. A total of 9,458,498 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 3,747,830 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,174,794 first doses and 1,573,036 individuals who are fully vaccinated.