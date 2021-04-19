Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Fashion-forward Zionsville bath

Blueprint For Improvement

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood.  The owners’ goal was to elevate the master bath with an improved layout and elegant finishes.

Before

BLUEPRINT:

  • From black quartz countertops and glossy black cabinetry to a stunning geometric shower tile, a fashion-forward black and white palette makes a memorable statement.
  • The shower was relocated to create a walk-in design; the vanities were consolidated from two to one with a double sink.
  • The large deck-style tub was replaced with a freestanding version.
  • A lighted mirror and chandelier top off this dazzling bathroom makeover.

