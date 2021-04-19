Blueprint for Improvement: Fashion-forward Zionsville bath

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners’ goal was to elevate the master bath with an improved layout and elegant finishes.

BLUEPRINT:

From black quartz countertops and glossy black cabinetry to a stunning geometric shower tile, a fashion-forward black and white palette makes a memorable statement.

The shower was relocated to create a walk-in design; the vanities were consolidated from two to one with a double sink.

The large deck-style tub was replaced with a freestanding version.

A lighted mirror and chandelier top off this dazzling bathroom makeover.