Noblesville Tree Board to issue Arbor Day proclamation, issue survey

The Noblesville Tree Board plans to increase the number of trees in Noblesville and is in the process of developing a survey for residents to provide feedback.

The survey will have 10 questions.

“It will also be educational in nature,” Noblesville Tree Board President Ashley Mulis said. “It will ask them to rate on a scale of disagree, agree or strongly agree if they understand that healthy trees clean our air, reduce flooding, increase property value, stuff like that. The aim of the survey is to find out what interest there is from the community in a tree-planting program between the city and residents.”

Mulis said the program could look like residents receiving trees at low costs or be offered free from the city. In return, residents would agree to care for the trees.

“Aftercare of newly planted trees is important to their survival, and on a large scale, it’s not possible for the city,” Mulis said.

The survey has not been launched, but when it is, it will be available on the board’s website at cityofnoblesville.org/department/board.php?structureid=190.

The Noblesville Tree Board also will issue an Arbor Day proclamation at 2:30 p.m. April 24 on the White River Trail near Division Street.

“(The tree board is) doing an educational campaign about the benefits of trees to our community, and our marketing committee is working with developers to try and increase survivability in trees planted in newer developments,” Mulis said. “We are doing an education and outreach committee, and our first order of business is the Arbor Day proclamation.”