For Eagle Badge, Fishers teen seeks old baseball equipment donations

Most Eagle Scout projects involve getting your hands dirty, such as a construction project. But Jack MacGregor, an eighth grader at Fishers Middle School, is going in a different direction. He plans to collect at least 100 pieces of used baseball equipment and donate them to a national charity that provides baseball gear to children who cannot afford to purchase their own.

“I wanted to combine my passion (for baseball) with my Eagle project,” MacGregor said. “A lot of Eagle Scout projects include construction but mine is unique, not only because it’s not involving construction, but because it has the possibility to affect kids around the world.”

MacGregor was sifting through a database of past Eagle Scout projects with his father, Scott, who also is the assistant Scoutmaster for Jack’s Fishers Troop 303, trying to find something that felt right to him. Most were building projects, which is not a requirement. The overarching goal is more about personal growth.

“The Eagle project, in general, gives kids the opportunity to learn how to plan, to lead people, manage people and inspire them,” said Scott, 47. “We advise Scouts to do something that is passionate to them. Sometimes they will do something for their church or their school. A lot will do something for veterans and honor their military service.”

Jack loves baseball. He is a Chicago Cubs fan and wants to someday play for the Fishers High School baseball team, so he explored something centered on baseball. He came across the North Carolina-based Turn Two for Youth organization and was immediately inspired.

“His (younger) sister had done a donation drive at Christmas for toys using an Amazon Wish list and ended up getting like 200 individual toys donated for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital,” Scott said. “We thought, ‘Can we take the best of that and work with a partner who can distribute the gear?’ That’s when he found Turn Two for Youth.”

Jack’s version of the national organization is called Turn 2 in Fishers and is scheduled to kick off April 24 at Billericay Park for Mudsock Baseball Opening Day. Anyone can donate equipment by bringing it by the park, 12690 Promise Rd.

If he does not hit his goal on April 24, Jack will use the social media and donation drive skills his family mastered for his sister’s drive to raise the amount.

“Ever since I’ve been in Scouts, since first grade, it’s always been a goal of mine to get Eagle Scout,” Jack said. “My dad was an Eagle Scout, and my uncle was, too. For some Scouts, they get it right before they turn 18 and age out, but for me it would be the biggest accomplishment in my Scouting career and afterwards I can move on purely for fun.”

The Turn 2 for Fishers Facebook page is at facebook.com/turn2infishers/.