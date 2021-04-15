K-9 unit helps apprehend man found in bush

Zionsville Police Dept. officers apprehended Christopher Keesling, 20, of Middletown, thanks to the help of the department’s K-9 unit.

On April 11, Zionsville police were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person near a pickup truck. After an inspection of the vehicle, officers found multiple bullet holes in the passenger-side door and window. There also was an empty handgun holster in view.

Police were advised that the truck was stolen and that the primary suspect, Keesling, also was being investigated for theft of a handgun.

Canine units and drones were deployed to locate the driver, who had fled on foot. The canine unit successfully tracked to the location of 70 E. Pine St., where Keesling was located in a bush. He was taken into custody without incident. A handgun that matched the stolen handgun was found in the bush with Keesling.

Keesling was arrested and transported to the Boone County Jail on charges of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic batterer, a misdemeanor; and carrying a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.