Historical marker to be unveiled in Noblesville

A new Indiana state historical marker will be unveiled April 20 in Noblesville. The marker commemorates Norman Norell, a Hamilton County native who was one of the nation’s leading fashion designers during the post-World War II period.

The dedication will be at 4:15 p.m. at the new marker, which is on Eighth Street between Cherry Street and Maple Avenue.

The marker will read “Norman Norell, 1900-1972 / Dean of American Fashion.” Because of COVID-19, the unveiling will not be open to the public but it will be livestreamed through the Hamilton County Historical Society’s Facebook page. A larger public program will take place later this year.

The Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, oversees the state historical marker program. State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places and events in Indiana history.

For more, visit events.in.gov/event/ihb_norman_norell_state_historical_marker_dedication_in_noblesville.