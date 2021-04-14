More than 50 percent of Boone County residents vaccinated

More than 50 percent of all Boone County residents have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana State Dept. of Health.

As of April 13, 50.3 percent of all Boone County residents had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the third-highest rate for any county in Indiana. As of the same date, 54.8 percent of Ohio County residents and 50.5 percent of Warrick County residents had received a first dose. As of April 13, 37 percent of eligible Indiana residents, those 16 and older, had received a first dose.

In addition, 35 percent of Boone County residents were fully vaccinated, as of April 13.

“We are very excited to see the percentage,” BCHD Director of Nursing and Vital Records Lisa Younts said. “We are encouraged by that (50.3 percent) number, and we want to continue to encourage anyone who has not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

Although federal and state health officials paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine April 13, BCHD officials don’t expect the decision to affect its operations.

“We were only allocated one shipment of Johnson & Johnson, so we were not expecting any more,” Younts said. “It really doesn’t affect us. We are expecting an increase in Moderna (vaccines). We have plenty of vaccine to move forward.”

Younts said the BCHD is holding its remaining supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – 105 doses – until the Indiana State Dept. of Health picks it up. The BCHD operated a clinic April 10 when it administered only Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Appointments are still available at the BCHD’s 4-H Fairgrounds vaccination clinic, Younts said. To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.ing.gov. or call 2-1-1 for assistance.