Snapshot: Gal’s Guide Library staff, Mayor Chris Jensen cut ribbon

Mayor Chris Jensen and Gal’s Guide Library founder Leah Leach are joined by Nickel Plate Arts staff and the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting at Gal’s Guide Library, which is the first lending library dedicated to women’s history in the United States. Gal’s Guide Library was founded in 2016 and recently moved into a new space at Nickel Plate Arts.

On April 9, Mayor Chris Jensen cut the ribbon to the reimagined space for the Gal’s Guide Library inside Nickel Plate Arts at 107 S. 8th St. Gal’s Guide founder Leah Leach, left, and Jensen. (Submitted photos)

