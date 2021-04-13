ISDH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Indiana State Dept. of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use, following news reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called for additional review of its safety.

The state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The ISDH will be sending the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today and was scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption. The department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future.