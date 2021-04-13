Current Publishing
You are at:»»»ISDH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Fishers Health Dept. officials said they expect to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the next several weeks. (Photo illustration)

ISDH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

0
By on Health, Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health is proactively notifying all vaccination clinics using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to pause its use, following news reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has called for additional review of its safety.

The state has not received official notification of a directive to pause but is doing so out of an abundance of caution.

The ISDH will be sending the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – which is conducting mass vaccination clinics today and was scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – so that Hoosiers can continue to get vaccinated without interruption. The department is also working with other clinics that were scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the immediate future.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts