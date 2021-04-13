Heartland Film Festival’s Sorvig picks Oscar winners

In a theatrical world disrupted by the pandemic in the 2020, Heartland International Film Festival Artistic Director Greg Sorvig saw some positives emerge.

“From the possibility of not having festivals to seeing some of the top awards contenders and possible Oscar winners initially from my basement here in Carmel is pretty amazing,” Sorvig said. “This year 15 films featured at Indy Shorts and Heartland IFF were shortlisted for Academy Awards and seven were nominated, including a record six short films. In the past decade, seven short films from our festivals have won Oscars with a total of 29 nominations.”

Select categories have a shortlist of films under consideration. Those 10 selections are voted by appropriate branches of the Academy to determine five nominees. Major categories don’t have shortlists.

Sorvig, a Carmel resident, shared with Current newspapers his picks for the Oscars, which will be televised on WRTV-6 at 8 p.m. April 25.

Sorvig’s Oscar picks (HIFF or Indy Shorts winners in bold): Best Picture: Nomadland; Director: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland.” Actor in a Leading Role: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Actress in a Leading Role: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.” Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya. Actress in a Supporting Role: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.” Original Screenplay: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Adapted Screenplay: “Nomadland.” International Feature: “Another Round.” Animated Feature: “Soul.” Sound: “Sound of Metal.” Visual Effects: “Tenet.” Film Editing: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Short Film, Animated: “If Anything Happens I Love You.” Short Film, Live Action: “Feeling Through.” Documentary Short Subject: “A Love Song for Latasha.” Original Score: “Mank,”; Original Song: “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami.” Production Design: “Mank.” Cinematography: “Nomadland.” Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Makeup: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Documentary Feature: “My Octopus Teacher.”