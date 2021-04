JazzTalk

“JazzTalk: Great Encounters” will feature Todd Williams and Doug Tatum in a free Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. April 13. To register, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“Live at the Center”

The “Live at the Center” series will feature a free livestream of alternative music singer/songwriter Tommy Icarus at 7:30 p.m. April 14 from the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register, visit thecenterpresents.org.