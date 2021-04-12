Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: Between City Center Drive and Elm Street. The project will include construction of a new roundabout at Walnut Street (6th Street) and Range Line Road.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is set to begin after July 6 with a full closure of the intersection expected for approximately 75 days.

Project: Westfield Boulevard roundabout and culvert installation

Location: South of 116th Street to 111th Street. The project includes a new roundabout at 111th Street and culvert installation at Carmel Creek.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is expected to begin on or after May 10 and last for 45 days. Once that is completed, work will begin on the culvert installation. The road is expected to reopen in mid-August.

Project: Burial of overhead lines

Location: Guilford Road between Grand Boulevard and Main Street

Expected completion: The city has not released a project timeline.

Project: Sanitary sewer and water line upgrades

Location: Smokey Row Road

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin on or after May 3 and last for 30 days.

Project: Sidewalk installation and drainage upgrades

Location: Shoshone Drive and Oswego Road

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin in May and last 60 days.

Project: Median and multi-use path installation

Location: Range Line Road between Carmel Drive and 116th Street

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin in the fall and last 100 days.

Project: New roundabout

Location: 111th Street and College Avenue

Expected completion: Work is expected to begin on or after Sept. 6 and last 60 days.

FISHERS

Project: 146th Street at Ind. 37

Location: All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on Ind. 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Through traffic and right turns on Ind. 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left turn access. For more about the State Road 37 Improvement Project and to receive text updates, visit 37Thrives.com.

Expected completion: This phase of the State Road 37 Improvement Project will continue into 2021. The overall State Road 37 Improvement Project will be complete in 2022.

Project: Hague Road Lift Station improvements

Location: There are lane restrictions in place for east and west bound traffic on 106th Street at Hague Road. Through lanes will be restricted and traffic will use the left turn lanes as through lanes. Left turn access onto Hague Road will remain open. Advanced warning signs will be in place. These restrictions are for bypass pumping for improvements to the Hague Road Lift Station.

Expected completion: Mid-May

Project: 96th Street resurfacing and median island project

Location: Periodic, short-term closures will occur along 96th Street as signal work continues east of I-69. Drivers are encouraged to use caution driving through the area.

GEIST



Project: Admirals Pointe Drive

Location: Indianapolis DPW currently has closed Admirals Pointe Drive to replace the timber bridge over Geist and the north fork of Dry Branch. The detour will consist of Old Stone Dr. east to Carroll Rd. / 700 W., then south to E. 79th St. and then west to Oaklandon Rd.

Expected completion: Midsummer 2021

NOBLESVILLE AND NORTH

Project: Olio Road and 146th Street Intersection

Location: The Olio Road and 146th Street Improvement project is widening Olio Road from 141st Street to 146th Street to four lanes and 146th Street from Bergen Boulevard to Olio Road to three lanes as well as constructing a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of those two streets. In addition, significant drainage improvements in the area, including relocation of a legal drain, as well as a sanitary sewer extension will occur.

Expected completion: The intersection closed March 15 for 108 days.

Detour: Motorists should use Prairie Baptist Road, 156th Street, Boden Road and Campus Parkway to avoid the closure.

Project: Waterway closure

Location: The Morse Reservoir channel at the Carrigan Road bridge is closed to under-bridge traffic. The waterway is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic and will tentatively reopen to traffic on or before April 17. The closure is required due to overhead construction activities that pose a safety hazard below the bridge.

Project: Bridge rehabilitation construction

Location: 209th Street, also known as Carrigan Road, is closed at the bridge over Morse Reservoir for bridge superstructure rehabilitation construction. In addition to the roadway closure, waterway restrictions at the bridge will be required throughout construction on days overhead construction poses a safety hazard. This will include bridge deck demolition, forming the bridge deck and beam painting.

Expected completion: The road is scheduled to be closed to all thru traffic and will tentatively reopen to traffic on or before May 29.

Detour: During the closure, local traffic should utilize the signed detour route of Little Chicago Road, Ind. 38 and Hague Road. Property owners will continue to have access to their properties through the construction area.

Project: 236th Street East Rehabilitation Project

Location: 236th Street between Deming Road and Devaney Road is closed to all thru traffic for road rehabilitation. It is Phase II of the 236th Street East Rehabilitation Project.

Expected completion: Aug. 3.

Detour: Local traffic will continue to have access to their homes, while thru traffic is asked to utilize the posted detour route of 256th Street, Anthony Road and Devaney Road.

WESTFIELD

Project: East Street extension

Location: A section of Grassy Branch Road between 203rd Street and Ind. 38 is permanently closed as of March 23. Additionally, a section of 203rd Street is permanently closed as of March 26. Both closures are associated with the East Street extension project which will improve safety at the Ind. 38 intersection when complete. Detour: Follow the direction of signage in this area until the new section of East Street is open later this year.

Project: Little Eagle Creek Avenue roundabout

Location: Little Eagle Creek Avenue is closed to all thru traffic between 146th Street and 156th Street for roundabout construction.

Estimated completion: July 20

Detour: Local traffic will continue to have access to their homes, while thru traffic is asked to utilize the posted detour route of Hamilton Boone County Road, 156th Street and Shelborne Road.

Project: Changed stop condition

Location: The traffic pattern on Centennial Road changed as of Feb. 16. Traffic will stop at 193rd Street, and traffic on 193rd Street will not stop at Centennial Road. Advance warning signs have been installed to alert drivers to the new traffic pattern.

Project: Jersey Street

Location: From Union Street to Mill Street

Expected completion: Jersey Street will be closed for the remainder of the Grand Junction Plaza construction.

Project: Grand Junction Plaza

Location: The parking lot west of Union Street and south of Main Street

Expected completion: The gravel parking lot on the east end of Park Street is permanently closed as the Grand Junction Plaza is moving into the construction phase. Parking is available on the west end of Park Street.

Project: East Street extension

Location: East Street is being extended north from 196th Street to Ind. 38. Utility relocations are ongoing.

Project: Natalie Wheeler Trail

Location: On Union Street between Mill and Jersey streets.

Expected completion: Closed during construction of the Grand Junction Plaza, estimated completion in 2021.

Project: Winter weather updates:

Location: The City of Westfield will provide winter weather updates affecting local roads throughout the winter. For the updates, follow the @travelwestfield on Twitter or the City of Westfield Facebook page.

Project: Monon Trail restrooms

Location: The restrooms on the Monon Trail just north of Greyhound Pass closed Feb.15 and will remain closed for four weeks for a Citizens Energy Group maintenance project

ZIONSVILLE

Project: North-South Connector

Location: The final element to begin on the project is the new, two-lane roundabout on Oak Street at CR 850 E., also known as Cooper Road. While Oak Street is planned to remain open to traffic throughout this phase, CR 850 E. will close south of the intersection for approximately 30 days during construction. This is due to the change in elevation; the roundabout will be higher than the cross-street, so a temporary access cannot be provided.

Expected completion: The closure dates have not been announced yet, but the project is expected to be complete this summer.

Project: CR 400 S. widening

Location: The project is partially funded by developer-provided funds, and completes a widening of CR 400 S. from CR 875 E. to CR 800 E. The road is expected to close to through traffic, but closure dates have not been announced.

Expected completion: Spring 2021

Project: CR 500 S. widening

Location: The project is similar to the CR 400 S. project in that it widens and resurfaces CR 500 S. from CR 875 E. to approximately .4 miles west. A full road closure is anticipated.

Expected completion: Summer 2021