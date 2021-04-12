Column: Pergola with a purpose

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Pergolas come in all sorts of sizes, shapes and styles. This particular pergola has a relatively modern design. It is constructed of cedar and hovers above a new deck. The deck is finished with Trex composite decking that was installed with concealed fasteners. The result is an elegant structure that extends both the living space of the home and the enjoyment of the deck. The orientation of the structural elements, as well as the inclusion of a secondary layer of cedar purlins, creates a light shade that will make spending time on the deck more enjoyable, especially on a warm afternoon.

Concealed within the structure of the pergola are a series of low-voltage lights that allow for nighttime enjoyment of the space. The lights will accentuate the modern lines of the structure. Wrapping the perimeter of the deck is a guardrail constructed of cedar and black aluminum balusters. Soon to be installed is a ceiling fan. The fan will be suspended from the center of the pergola structure, and it will create a gentle breeze to help keep the homeowners cool and help keep the flying pests at bay.

For me, passing time beneath a pergola is one of life’s simple pleasures. Is it time for you to consider incorporating a pergola into your outdoor living space?

Stay home, be moved.

Bill Bernard works for SURROUNDINGS by NatureWorks+. He has more than 30 years of experience and can be reached at bill@choosesurroundings.com.