ISDH reports 1,198 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 1,198 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 698,692 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,743 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,303,200 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,299,121 on Saturday. A total of 9,212,718 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 3,382,357 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,979,829 first doses and 1,402,528 individuals who are fully vaccinated.