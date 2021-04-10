Current Publishing
Fadness hosts upcoming virtual town hall

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will host a virtual town hall titled “Twilight Town Hall” at 8 p.m. April 15. The town hall, presented through Zoom, is an opportunity for Fishers residents to ask the mayor questions.

Participants must have a Zoom account to attend.

Monica Heltz from the Fishers Health Dept. will join Fadness to discuss COVID-19-related topics, such as face covering mandates, social gatherings, business capacities and in-person classes in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district.

To register for the event, visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YZOkbeb-TmyrF1itGFLrdA.

